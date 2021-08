8Sports Blitz high school football previews TV schedule released

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) -- Community members held a homecoming for a U.S. Coast Guard member from Powhatan who was fatally shot outside her home in Jacksonville, Florida, last week.

Sheriff’s Deputies from Chesterfield and Powhatan, U.S. military veterans and firefighters gave Caroline Schollaert, the fallen Coast Guard Member, a processional leading to a funeral home just off of Route 60. State police close both directions of the highway this afternoon just before 4 p.m.