RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Efficiency was the name of the game for our 8Sports Blitz High School Football Player of the Week, Atlee’s Tyler Warren.

Warren only attempted eight passes in the Raiders’ win over Mills Godwin, but five of his seven completions went for touchdowns.

Warren finished the game with 158 passing yards in addition to the five TDs and also rushed the ball seven times for 79 yards in the 35-7 victory last Friday.