8Sports Blitz Poll of the Week: Who’s the best of the No. 1s?

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Leading into the final week of the regular season, the ‘8 Sports Blitz’ Poll of the Week asks, Which team currently ranked number 1 in its region has the best chance to win a state championship?

Thomas Jefferson (8-1) leads Region 2A and has won six in a row heading into Friday’s trip to Deep Run.

Hopewell (9-0) is tied for first in Region 3A with York after beating Prince George last week, 40-7.

Goochland (7-1) is a perfect 7-0 in district games to lead Region 3B. They’ll finish the regular season against Bluestone on Friday.

Louisa County (9-0) leads Region 4B and will go for a third straight perfect regular season at Albemarle this week.

Highland Springs (9-0) is once again on top of Region 5B and concludes the regular season at home against Varina on Friday.