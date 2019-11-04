1  of  2
Breaking News
2 charged in Chesterfield crash that killed 5-year-old Police: 2 ‘severely injured’ in hit-and-run crash on Richmond’s southside

8Sports Blitz Poll of the Week: Who’s the best of the No. 1s?

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Leading into the final week of the regular season, the ‘8 Sports Blitz’ Poll of the Week asks, Which team currently ranked number 1 in its region has the best chance to win a state championship?

Thomas Jefferson (8-1) leads Region 2A and has won six in a row heading into Friday’s trip to Deep Run.

Hopewell (9-0) is tied for first in Region 3A with York after beating Prince George last week, 40-7.

Goochland (7-1) is a perfect 7-0 in district games to lead Region 3B. They’ll finish the regular season against Bluestone on Friday.

Louisa County (9-0) leads Region 4B and will go for a third straight perfect regular season at Albemarle this week.

Highland Springs (9-0) is once again on top of Region 5B and concludes the regular season at home against Varina on Friday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events