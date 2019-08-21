8Sports Blitz preview: Collegiate Cougars

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Collegiate is approaching the upcoming season by remembering how the last one ended and quickly moving on to preparing for 2019.

“This group they jumped into 2019 within a week of 2018 season ending,” said head coach Mark Palyo. “They were very unfulfilled and unsatisfied on that 2018 season.”

“as a team we’ve been working really hard since the end of last season,” said senior Trey Boll. “And I think we’re going to see that show up this year.”

Collegiate will play Trinity in their season opener.

“There’s nothing better than looking before a play to your left and right and knowing that they’re going to battle,” said senior Charles Geho referring to his Cougars teammates.

“I’ve been playing football my entire life and I’ve never been more excited for a season with these group of guys,” said senior Nigel Williams. “I think it’s really rare that you have what you have at Collegiate.”