8Sports Blitz preview: Glen Allen Jaguars

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (WRIC) — Glen Allen made history in 2018 by winning their first ever playoff game.

Now the Jaguars want more. Having a successful regular season and playing deep into the playoffs is something new head coach Perry Jones wants his team to expect.

“I tell them all the time they’re only going to be as good as they want to be,” said Jones. “If we come in and focus in, lock in every single practice and work on the little things…then everything else will take care of itself.”

“Coming from the underdog that’s how we keep our mentality,” said senior Caleb Vernon. “Nobody expects us to win and we’re gonna go show them”

Jones will make his head coaching debut against Midlothian, Thursday, August 29.

“People in the community they’ve made this transition easy for me,” added Jones. “The kids have been excited to come out here and play so that always makes it easy for a coach.”