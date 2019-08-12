8Sports Blitz preview: Goochland

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — Goochland made it all the way to the state championship last season and now the Bulldogs hope to put together another impressive year.

Alex Fruth’s first season as Goochland head coach is something he is very proud of.

“What was fun about last year, and hopefully we’re going to be able to continue it this year, is the ability that every week we went into a game and we got better,” said Fruth. “We improved and the kids did a really good job of buying into that concept.”

Goochland finished the season with a 14-1 record, losing in the state championship game.

The Bulldogs are excited for a new year and the team remembers getting so close to a title in 2018.

“What we need to do this year is to finish,” said senior Devin McCray. “Once we finish there’s no better feeling than winning that state championship.”