8Sports Blitz preview: Henrico Warriors

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico Warriors won 11 games en route to the third round of the VHSL playoffs last year. It was the second-most wins in program history, but coach Gerald Glasco said his team is just getting started.

“They do a great job. Our young men, they buy into the program and our parents are starting to buy in,” Glasco said. “It has become a community effort to get Henrico football where it needs to be. I believe it is a gold mine. Things are looking to go in the way of the Henrico Warriors.”

One of the reasons for that is the players’ commitment in the months leading up to the season.

“You win in January, that’s what we believe at Henrico. January through August is when you win games. The season should be easy and a lot of fun,” Glasco said.

That attitude comes from the top.

“It’s gotta be Coach G,” right tackle Charles Brown said. “He is more pressed on the players this year. He is trying to get everybody to do their best. So when the season comes, it will flow just easy.”

Henrico High School will open its season with three road games, starting with Meadowbrook High School on Aug. 29, before dedicating their new turf field on Sept. 20.

“The work ethic that you put in before the games start is how we want to win our games at Henrico,” Glasco said.