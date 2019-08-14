8Sports Blitz preview: James River Rapids

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WRIC) — After more than 10 years as an assistant coach James Riley III finally has his chance at leading the James River program.

“Every coach wants to come home and coach their home high school,” said Riley III who graduated from James River. “I’m living that.”

After winning 6 games in 2017, James River only won 3 games last season but still managed to earn a spot in the playoffs.

An offseason coaching change led to Riley III taking charge.

“We’ve had some challenges with the transition,” said Riley III. “But I’ve had tremendous support. We’ve been able to transition pretty smooth.”

“Coach Riley is having us do a better job as being leaders on our team,” said sophomore Aaron Turnage. “We owe it to live up to that top level and be the best version of ourselves.”

James River hosts Douglas Freeman to open the season.

“I want people to like be excited to watch us,” said senior Josiah Davis. “Enjoy watching us and enjoy watching us win as well.”