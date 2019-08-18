8Sports Blitz preview: Midlothian Trojans

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WRIC) — Season 3 of the Matt Hutchings era has arrived at Midlothian as the Trojans look to once again make the playoffs.

“This team is going to be really good,” said senior Christian Chambers. “I’m just excited to see how we’ve grown over the last few years.”

The school is still looking for their first ever playoff win and the Trojans believe they have a chance to make a run.

“We’re starting to get the kids to know our program,” said head coach Matt Hutchings.

“Now it’s gone from just trying make the playoffs to where we’re trying to go deep in the playoffs,” added Chambers.

Midlothian opens the season vs. Glen Allen.