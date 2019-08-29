8Sports Blitz preview: Mills Godwin Eagles

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After narrowly missing out on the playoffs in 2018, Mills Godwin returns to the field looking for a bounce back season.

“The kids were disappointed last year in the way the year ended,” said head coach Ron Strine. “I think that kind of stayed with them over the offseason and all the workouts we’ve been doing.”

A new year brings a fresh slate and with the 5-5 record in the past, the Eagles believe they have the talent to really make a statement this fall.

“We can be good this year. We’ve got the players,” said senior Conner Mahon. “We’ve got a lot of chemistry. This team has been working for a while and I think we’re ready to show something this year.”

Mills Godwin opens the season Friday at Clover Hill.