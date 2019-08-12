8Sports Blitz preview: Monacan

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Monacan looks to reload after a 9-3 season where the Chiefs reached the playoffs and lost in the regional semifinal.

Jim Henderson returns for another year as head coach and he’s excited to see what this team can do.

“Each year brings a new challenge and that’s why we do this,” said Henderson. “We like helping young men try to reach their goals. This group is no different than any other group. We’ve got some opportunities in front of us.”

The opportunity for players to step up and fill the shoes left of graduating seniors will be key to the Chiefs success.

“Now we have to step up and bring us together so we can be on the same page,” said senior Keino Johnson. “Always working together.”

“I think we can go as far as our team is willing to go,” said junior Tyler Bartholomew. “As long as we work hard enough, stay focused, i think we can do whatever we want to accomplish.”

Monacan opens the season against Hanover.