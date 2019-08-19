8Sports Blitz preview: Powhatan Indians

POWHATAN, Va. (WRIC) — Mike Henderson enters his first season as head coach at Powhatan following the retirement of Jim Woodson.

“We brought a lot of new guys in,” says Henderson. “New players, new coaches. All learning the adjustment period.”

Henderson, who comes from Douglas Freeman, takes over a team that won 6 games in 2018 and is also experiencing another change by changing districts.

“Joining a new conference in the Dominion is going to be a learning experience,” added Henderson. “But we expect to be competitive and battle every day until the end.”

“It’s going to be hard because we’re new to everything,” said senior Tristen Bradley. “We’re ready to put on a show.”

Powhatan opens the season against Matoaca.