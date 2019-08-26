8Sports Blitz preview: St. Christopher’s Saints

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — St. Christopher’s is gearing up for a new football season but they also remember how 2018 ended.

“I always like to keep last year in the back of my mind,” said senior Will Tazewell. “We kind of ended the season on a sour note in the playoffs but we’re going to put that in the back of our mind and fuel us for this year.”

St. Christopher’s returns 28 seniors and that leadership will hopefully go a long way towards a successful season.

“We’ve been intentional in knowing that we need to be trending upwards towards the end of the season and try to play our best ball,” said senior Walker Wallace.

“Until you score that first touchdown, get that first pick or that first defensive stop it’s always a little nerve wracking,” said head coach Lance Clelland. “We’ve been pretty successful every year and we’re going to keep it rolling.”