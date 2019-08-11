8Sports Blitz preview: Thomas Jefferson

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As Thomas Jefferson gets ready for a new season they’re hoping 2019 brings a return to the playoffs.

“Last year we didn’t end off how we like,” said junior Jaylen Jones. “Just ready to get back on the field and show what we can do.”

The Vikings have moved from Class 3 to Class 2 and the move could prove to be a good one for TJ.

“We’re playing teams more like in size of our enrollment,” said head coach P.J. Adams. “I really feel like athletically and just the core of our team coming back we can make a run, probably to the state championship game.”

Thomas Jefferson opens the season against Colonial Heights.