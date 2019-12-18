8Sports Blitz: Signing Day central

(WRIC) — Early signing day is underway and local high school football players are committing to play in college.
Below is a list that will continue to be updated.
If you have any players or pictures to add, please email Kirk Nawrotzky at knawrotzky@wric.com.
ATLEE
Tyler Warren – Penn State
COSBY
Ethan West – North Carolina
Kyle Lowe – Virginia Tech
DINWIDDIE
D’Anta Johnson – ECU
ESSEX
Kevin “KJ” Dameron – Old Dominion
GOOCHLAND
Devin McCray – Richmond
HIGHLAND SPRINGS
Antwane Wells – JMU; Daytione Smith – Marshall
Malcolm Greene – Clemson; Evan Robinson – VMI
Suirad Ware – East Carolina; David Laney – ECU
LIFE CHRISTIAN
Joseph Johnson III – Penn State
LOUISA COUNTY
Noah Robinson – Old Dominion
THOMAS DALE
Chris Tyree – Notre Dame
Jasiah Williams – Richmond