8Sports Blitz: Signing Day central

(WRIC) — Early signing day is underway and local high school football players are committing to play in college.

Below is a list that will continue to be updated.

ATLEE

Tyler Warren – Penn State

COSBY

Ethan West – North Carolina

Kyle Lowe – Virginia Tech

DINWIDDIE

D’Anta Johnson – ECU

ESSEX

Kevin “KJ” Dameron – Old Dominion

GOOCHLAND

Devin McCray – Richmond

HIGHLAND SPRINGS

Antwane Wells – JMU; Daytione Smith – Marshall

Malcolm Greene – Clemson; Evan Robinson – VMI

Suirad Ware – East Carolina; David Laney – ECU

LIFE CHRISTIAN

Joseph Johnson III – Penn State

LOUISA COUNTY

Noah Robinson – Old Dominion

THOMAS DALE

Chris Tyree – Notre Dame

Jasiah Williams – Richmond