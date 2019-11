RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The latest ‘8 Sports Blitz’ Player of the Week is TreVeyon Henderson of Hopewell.

The junior carried the ball 16 times for 187 yards and five touchdowns as the Blue Devils improved to 9-0 with a 40-7 win at Prince George on Friday.

A win over Matoaca would give Henderson and Hopewell the program’s first 10-0 regular season since 1969.

Henderson, a junior, already has offers from Clemson, Ohio State and Alabama, among other major programs.