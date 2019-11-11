‘8 Sports Blitz’ Poll of the Week: Who can pull an upset?

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – It’s the first week of the high school football playoffs, so our ‘8 Sports Blitz’ Poll of the Week asks, Which team has the best chance of pulling an upset?

Prince George (7-3) is the No. 6 seed in Region 5B and will travel to No. 3 Deep Run (10-0).

No. 5 Clover Hill (8-2) visits No. 4 Varina (8-2) in Region 5B.

Dinwiddie (5-5) is the No. 7 seed in Region 4B and visits No. 2 Monacan (8-2).

Huguenot (6-4) is the No. 6 team in Region 4B and heads to Eastern View (9-1).

Petersburg (5-5) is seeded seventh in Region 3A; they’ll play at No. 2 York (10-0).