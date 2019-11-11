‘8 Sports Blitz’ Poll of the Week: Who can pull an upset?

8Sports Blitz

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – It’s the first week of the high school football playoffs, so our ‘8 Sports Blitz’ Poll of the Week asks, Which team has the best chance of pulling an upset?

Prince George (7-3) is the No. 6 seed in Region 5B and will travel to No. 3 Deep Run (10-0).

No. 5 Clover Hill (8-2) visits No. 4 Varina (8-2) in Region 5B.

Dinwiddie (5-5) is the No. 7 seed in Region 4B and visits No. 2 Monacan (8-2).

Huguenot (6-4) is the No. 6 team in Region 4B and heads to Eastern View (9-1).

Petersburg (5-5) is seeded seventh in Region 3A; they’ll play at No. 2 York (10-0).

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events