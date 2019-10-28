‘8 Sports Blitz’ Poll: Which contender will emerge?

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Our ‘8 Sports Blitz’ poll question leading into Week 10 of the high school football season asks, which team currently ranked between third and fifth in its region has the best chance of making it to the regional final?

Thomas Dale (5-3) sits in fourth place in Region 6A after beating Matoaca last Friday,

Three options are contenders in Region 5B.

No. 3 Deep Run (8-0) plays at Glen Allen this week, No. 4 Varina (7-1) has won seven in a row entering a road game at Atlee and No. 5 Prince George (6-2) faces undefeated Hopewell this week.

Finally, Monacan is third in Region 4B after a 7-1 start.