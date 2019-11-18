1  of  2
‘8 Sports Blitz’ Poll: Who can pull off a second-round upset?

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – With the second round of the high school football playoffs looming, we ask, which road team is the likeliest to pull an upset?

No. 3 Thomas Dale (8-3) visits No. 2 Ocean Lakes (8-3) for the first time ever in Region 6A.

In Region 5B, No. 4 Varina (9-2) is at No. 1 Highland Springs (11-0) in a rematch of the Springers’ 27-20 win two weeks ago.

In the second Region 5B game, No. 3 Deep Run (11-0) heads to No. 2 Manchester (10-1); the two schools have never met in football.

No. 4 Patrick Henry (8-3) is at No. 1 Louisa (11-0) in Region 4B action, while No. 7 Dinwiddie (6-5) goes for a second upset in a row against No. 3 Eastern View (10-1) in the other semifinal.

