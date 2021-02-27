Glen Allen comes out victorious in physical Douglas Freeman matchup

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — In an ultra-physical game, the Glen Allen Jaguars came out victorious Saturday afternoon against home team Douglas Freeman.

With about five minutes remaining in the first quarter, the Douglas Freeman Mavericks scored first, getting the extra point to put seven on the board.

Though the Jaguars would work to drive the ball down the field during what time remained, the Mavericks defense was able to hold them through the end of the quarter. Just two starters returned this season on Douglas Freeman’s defensive line.

In the second quarter, a pass interference call on Glen Allen and an interception by Douglas Freeman on the 10-yard line presented a challenging situation for the Jaguars. But in the last minute of the half, at second and two, senior quarterback Jordan Greenhow ran it into the end zone for a touchdown. With a successful field goal attempt, Glen Allen tied it up just before halftime.

“I told them, ‘Don’t get too high. Don’t get too low. Forget about the mistakes that you just made, and just continue to look forward. You take each rep and you think to yourself that you’re going to win each individual rep,'” Glen Allen Head Coach Perry Jones said. “Eventually, those are going to accumulate to some wins. So it started to come together a little bit for us.”

Back from halftime, the first potential scoring opportunity came with approximately seven minutes left in the third quarter with a great long pass by the Mavericks, putting them in touchdown territory. However, they were unable to capitalize.

🚨🏈 Play is underway here at Douglas Freeman where the Mavericks are taking on the Glen Allen Jaguars this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/pH9mQnqOli — Olivia Jaquith (@oliviajaquith) February 27, 2021

Roughly three minutes later, with the ball in Glen Allen’s possession, senior wide receiver Dominic Dutton made a run into the end zone to earn another touchdown for the away team. Another successful field goal attempt left the score at 14-7 with less than four minutes on the clock in the third quarter.

With Douglas Freeman back on offense, the Jaguars blocked a pass from senior quarterback Andrew Bland. But Bland managed to catch the ball again mid-air to avoid the turnover. During that same play, there was a flag on the field — a face mask call against Glen Allen with roughly two and a half minutes left before the final quarter. This was just one example of a game filled with hard hits and penalty calls.

“It’s just changing the mindset for the guys,” Jones said. “We just try to teach them to not only be physically tough, but to be mentally tough because everybody has been working in the offseason, despite everything that’s been happening. I think statewide guys have been waiting and itching to come back, so they’ve been preparing themselves. So what is going to separate us from everybody else is how strong we are mentally and they showed it today.”

The score was tied, 7-7, at halftime. Glen Allen Head Coach Perry Jones tells 8News that he encouraged his team to forget about any mistakes that were made in the first half. (Photo: Olivia Jaquith)

The Mavericks were unable to match the Jaguars mid-game touchdown, and the score sat at 14-7 until the last two minutes of the game.

With 1:44 on the clock, the Jaguars attempted a 40-yard field goal. They managed to put three more points on the board for a score of 17-7.

Although Douglas Freeman would have another possession, the team was unable to make it to the end zone. The ball was returned to the Jaguars who, in the final seconds of the game, let the clock run out.

Saturday’s win showed improvement from Glen Allen’s defensive line, which allowed 16.8 points per game last season. But Jones said the team still has to go back to the drawing board.

“The small things: linemen taking the proper steps, or getting some good snaps. We struggled with that a little bit today,” he said. “We’re going to come back on Monday a just continue to correct the foundational things and, eventually, they’ll add to us getting better.”

Glen Allen is now 2-0 this season. The team plays again on March 5 against Hermitage.

Douglas Freeman is away on March 5, facing Deep Run at 7 p.m.