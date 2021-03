HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) -- It's been almost a year since Henrico County Public Schools rising senior Gabe Henderson lost his life in a tragic boating accident on Lake Anna. But on the field where he should've played his senior season for the Deep Run Wildcats, his former football teammates are working to keep his memory alive.

The Wildcats celebrated Senior Night last Friday, facing the Douglas Freeman Mavericks it just their second home game since Henderson passed away. It was not only a time to honor the final season of student-athletes who will graduate in a few months, but also a time to honor one student-athlete who never got that chance.