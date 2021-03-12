8Sports Blitz: Final scores from Week 3 of high school football

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The 2021 spring high school football season is half over for most area teams. Three weeks down, three more weeks left in the regular season.

Here’s a look at the scoreboard from Week 3:

FRIDAY, MARCH 12

Highland Springs 35, Glen Allen 9

Powhatan 43, Clover Hill 42 (3 OT)

Thomas Dale 39, L.C. Bird 34

Varina 28, Deep Run 7

Douglas Freeman 41, Henrico 24

Prince George 37, Colonial Heights 6

Dinwiddie 28, Matoaca 14

Manchester 48, James River 0

Midlothian 46, Meadowbrook 0

Hermitage 41, Mills Godwin 3

Hanover 28, Atlee 26

Patrick Henry 56, Mechanicsville 14

Monacan 28, Cosby 14

King William 48, West Point 8

Spotsylvania 28, James Monroe 14

King & Queen 42, Rappahannock 14

Amelia County at Cumberland, Cancelled

SATURDAY, MARCH 13

Goochland at Liberty-Bealeton, 1 p.m.

Trinity Episcopal at Benedictine, 1 p.m.

New Kent at Poquoson, 1 p.m.

Stay with 8Sports Blitz for score updates!