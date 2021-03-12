8Sports Blitz: Final scores from Week 3 of high school football

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The 2021 spring high school football season is half over for most area teams. Three weeks down, three more weeks left in the regular season.
Here’s a look at the scoreboard from Week 3:
FRIDAY, MARCH 12
Highland Springs 35, Glen Allen 9
Powhatan 43, Clover Hill 42 (3 OT)
Thomas Dale 39, L.C. Bird 34
Varina 28, Deep Run 7
Douglas Freeman 41, Henrico 24
Prince George 37, Colonial Heights 6
Dinwiddie 28, Matoaca 14
Manchester 48, James River 0
Midlothian 46, Meadowbrook 0
Hermitage 41, Mills Godwin 3
Hanover 28, Atlee 26
Patrick Henry 56, Mechanicsville 14
Monacan 28, Cosby 14
King William 48, West Point 8
Spotsylvania 28, James Monroe 14
King & Queen 42, Rappahannock 14
Amelia County at Cumberland, Cancelled
SATURDAY, MARCH 13
Goochland at Liberty-Bealeton, 1 p.m.
Trinity Episcopal at Benedictine, 1 p.m.
New Kent at Poquoson, 1 p.m.
