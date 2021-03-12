8Sports Blitz: Final scores from Week 3 of high school football

8Sports Blitz High School Sports Updates

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The 2021 spring high school football season is half over for most area teams. Three weeks down, three more weeks left in the regular season.

Here’s a look at the scoreboard from Week 3:

FRIDAY, MARCH 12
Highland Springs 35, Glen Allen 9
Powhatan 43, Clover Hill 42 (3 OT)
Thomas Dale 39, L.C. Bird 34
Varina 28, Deep Run 7
Douglas Freeman 41, Henrico 24
Prince George 37, Colonial Heights 6
Dinwiddie 28, Matoaca 14
Manchester 48, James River 0
Midlothian 46, Meadowbrook 0
Hermitage 41, Mills Godwin 3
Hanover 28, Atlee 26
Patrick Henry 56, Mechanicsville 14
Monacan 28, Cosby 14
King William 48, West Point 8
Spotsylvania 28, James Monroe 14
King & Queen 42, Rappahannock 14
Amelia County at Cumberland, Cancelled

SATURDAY, MARCH 13
Goochland at Liberty-Bealeton, 1 p.m.
Trinity Episcopal at Benedictine, 1 p.m.
New Kent at Poquoson, 1 p.m.

Stay with 8Sports Blitz for score updates!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories