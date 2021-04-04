8Sports Blitz football regional playoff schedule coming Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After the regular season officially concluded on Saturday, the Virginia High School League is set to release the pairings for the regional semifinal playoff games at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 5.
The regional playoffs are scheduled to begin on Friday, April 7.
The VHSL did release its final regional ratings on Sunday, however, and 8Sports Blitz knows which area teams will be playoff bound.
Here are the area teams in the playoffs by region:
REGION 1A
King & Queen
West Point
REGION 2A
Nottoway
King William
Amelia
REGION 3A
Hopewell
New Kent
REGION 3B
Goochland
REGION 4B
Monacan
Louisa
Patrick Henry
REGION 5B
Hermitage
Highland Springs
Manchester
Prince George
REGION 6A
Thomas Dale
