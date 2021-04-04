8Sports Blitz football regional playoff schedule coming Monday

8Sports Blitz High School Sports Updates

by:

Posted: / Updated:
8Sports Blitz

8Sports Blitz

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After the regular season officially concluded on Saturday, the Virginia High School League is set to release the pairings for the regional semifinal playoff games at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 5.

The regional playoffs are scheduled to begin on Friday, April 7.

The VHSL did release its final regional ratings on Sunday, however, and 8Sports Blitz knows which area teams will be playoff bound.

Here are the area teams in the playoffs by region:

REGION 1A
King & Queen
West Point

REGION 2A
Nottoway
King William
Amelia

REGION 3A
Hopewell
New Kent

REGION 3B
Goochland

REGION 4B
Monacan
Louisa
Patrick Henry

REGION 5B
Hermitage
Highland Springs
Manchester
Prince George

REGION 6A
Thomas Dale

Stay with 8Sports Blitz for all the latest on the spring high school football playoffs. And be sure to check out a new episode of the 8Sports Blitz digital show on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. on the 8News Facebook page and on the 8Sports Blitz homepage.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories