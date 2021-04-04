8Sports Blitz football regional playoff schedule coming Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After the regular season officially concluded on Saturday, the Virginia High School League is set to release the pairings for the regional semifinal playoff games at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 5.

The regional playoffs are scheduled to begin on Friday, April 7.

The VHSL did release its final regional ratings on Sunday, however, and 8Sports Blitz knows which area teams will be playoff bound.

Here are the area teams in the playoffs by region:

REGION 1A

King & Queen

West Point

REGION 2A

Nottoway

King William

Amelia

REGION 3A

Hopewell

New Kent

REGION 3B

Goochland

REGION 4B

Monacan

Louisa

Patrick Henry

REGION 5B

Hermitage

Highland Springs

Manchester

Prince George

REGION 6A

Thomas Dale

