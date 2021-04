RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One of the marquee high school football playoff games scheduled for this weekend isn't going to happen after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

Highland Springs was supposed to take on Manchester in the Region 5B championship game on Saturday afternoon at Varina High School, but because of the positive test, the Virginia High School League declared the game a no contest and awarded the Springers the region title. Manchester's spring season came to an end.