8Sports Blitz high school football final scores from Week 2

8Sports Blitz High School Sports Updates

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Another Friday night of high school football in Richmond is nearly in the books. Let’s take a look at some of the final scores from around the area:

Atlee 35, Mechanicsville 14
Patrick henry 22, Hanover 14
Monacan 34, L.C. Bird 20
Amelia 48, Windsor 0
Midlothian 10, Clover Hill 9
King William 43, Franklin 0
Goochland 27, Albemarle 0
Louisa 35, Monticello 7
Prince George 28, Matoaca 24
Varina 41, J.R. Tucker 0
Hermitage 10, Glen Allen 7
Dinwiddie 57, Petersburg 0
Manchester 28, Powhatan 23
Deep Run 40, Douglas Freeman 13
King & Queen 44, Northampton 18
St. Christopher’s 39, St. Anne’s-Belfield 0

Saturday’s game between Thomas Dale and Hopewell has been cancelled.

Stay with 8Sports Blitz for all your spring high school football coverage, and don’t miss a new episode of the 8Sports Blitz digital show with Natalie Kalibat and Tyler Thrasher coming this Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories