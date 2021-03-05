8Sports Blitz high school football final scores from Week 2

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Another Friday night of high school football in Richmond is nearly in the books. Let’s take a look at some of the final scores from around the area:

Atlee 35, Mechanicsville 14

Patrick henry 22, Hanover 14

Monacan 34, L.C. Bird 20

Amelia 48, Windsor 0

Midlothian 10, Clover Hill 9

King William 43, Franklin 0

Goochland 27, Albemarle 0

Louisa 35, Monticello 7

Prince George 28, Matoaca 24

Varina 41, J.R. Tucker 0

Hermitage 10, Glen Allen 7

Dinwiddie 57, Petersburg 0

Manchester 28, Powhatan 23

Deep Run 40, Douglas Freeman 13

King & Queen 44, Northampton 18

St. Christopher’s 39, St. Anne’s-Belfield 0

Saturday’s game between Thomas Dale and Hopewell has been cancelled.

