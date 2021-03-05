8Sports Blitz high school football final scores from Week 2

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Another Friday night of high school football in Richmond is nearly in the books. Let’s take a look at some of the final scores from around the area:
Atlee 35, Mechanicsville 14
Patrick henry 22, Hanover 14
Monacan 34, L.C. Bird 20
Amelia 48, Windsor 0
Midlothian 10, Clover Hill 9
King William 43, Franklin 0
Goochland 27, Albemarle 0
Louisa 35, Monticello 7
Prince George 28, Matoaca 24
Varina 41, J.R. Tucker 0
Hermitage 10, Glen Allen 7
Dinwiddie 57, Petersburg 0
Manchester 28, Powhatan 23
Deep Run 40, Douglas Freeman 13
King & Queen 44, Northampton 18
St. Christopher’s 39, St. Anne’s-Belfield 0
Saturday’s game between Thomas Dale and Hopewell has been cancelled.
Stay with 8Sports Blitz for all your spring high school football coverage, and don’t miss a new episode of the 8Sports Blitz digital show with Natalie Kalibat and Tyler Thrasher coming this Tuesday.