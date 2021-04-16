8Sports Blitz high school football regional championship scoreboard

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Regional football championship games have gone final, and tickets to the state semifinals have been punched.
Let’s take a look at the regional championship scoreboard!
REGION 6A CHAMPIONSHIP
Thomas Dale at Oscar Smith, 2 p.m. Saturday
REGION 5B CHAMPIONSHIP
Highland Springs vs. Manchester, No Contest
Highland Springs wins Region 5B title
REGION 4B CHAMPIONSHIP
King George 28, Monacan 21
REGION 3B CHAMPIONSHIP
Independence 27, Goochland 17
REGION 2A CHAMPIONSHIP
Poquoson 49, Amelia 18
REGION 1A CHAMPIONSHIP
West Point 35, King & Queen 28