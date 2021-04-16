8Sports Blitz high school football regional championship scoreboard

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Regional football championship games have gone final, and tickets to the state semifinals have been punched.

Let’s take a look at the regional championship scoreboard!

REGION 6A CHAMPIONSHIP

Thomas Dale at Oscar Smith, 2 p.m. Saturday

REGION 5B CHAMPIONSHIP

Highland Springs vs. Manchester, No Contest

Highland Springs wins Region 5B title

REGION 4B CHAMPIONSHIP

King George 28, Monacan 21

REGION 3B CHAMPIONSHIP

Independence 27, Goochland 17

REGION 2A CHAMPIONSHIP

Poquoson 49, Amelia 18

REGION 1A CHAMPIONSHIP

West Point 35, King & Queen 28