MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WRIC) -- Defense was the key Friday night in Monacan-Powhatan matchup at the Chesterfield Career and Technical Center.

Monacan, the home team, started out the second half in the lead. Up 18-6, the Chiefs found the end zone once again with three minutes left in the third quarter, junior running back Keyshawn Jefferson driving his way through the Indians' offensive line. Monacan went for the two-point conversion, but the attempt was unsuccessful, holding the score at 24-6.