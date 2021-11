RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) --Clouds will make a return to the area tonight as a weak storm system starts to cross through the Carolinas. The air at ground levels remains very dry over us, so the risk of precipitation in Central Virginia is going to be very limited.

Thursday is going to be partly sunny over the area with a very low-end risk of some light rain along the VA/NC line. It should remain a cool day with highs in the lower 50s.