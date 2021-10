Watch as Natalie Kalibat and Tyler Thrasher recap last week’s football game between Highland Springs High School and Patrick Henry High School. You won’t want to miss the details from this exciting game!

They go on to preview all of the excitement coming up later this week and this weekend. The upcoming game of the week is the Manchester Lancers versus the Midlothian Trojans. The most recent VHSL rankings have Manchester High School leading VHSL’s Class 6A.