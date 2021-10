RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The 8Sports Blitz continues this week with coverage of week #10 of the VHSL fall football season.

On Thursday, the Matoaca Warriors (7-1) take on the Hopewell Blue Devils (4-2) in a matchup that was originally scheduled for Friday before inclement weather caused the change.

The 8Sports Blitz Friday night Game of the Week will be the Highland Springs Springers (6-2) against the Atlee Raiders (5-3).

Watch the latest 8Sports Blitz digital show for the latest updates.