HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) -- Henrico County is cracking down on speeders by lowering the speed limit on several high-risk and residential roads. The initiative is to keep not only drivers, but pedestrians and bicyclists safe.

The need to reduce speed limits on county roads was generated from data collected last year by the traffic division of Henrico's Department of Public Works. The Director, Terrell Hughes, says he was surprised by what the data revealed.