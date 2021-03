RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The 8Sports Blitz crew was out and about at high school football games across the Richmond area as it was Week 5 of the spring season.

Check out the photos from the sidelines:

CLOVER HILL AT MANCHESTER

POWHATAN AT MONACAN

HIGHLAND SPRINGS AT J.R. TUCKER

DEEP RUN AT HERMITAGE

Photos by Olivia Jaquith and D’Andre Henderson/8Sports Blitz