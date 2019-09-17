1  of  2
8Sports Blitz Poll of the Week: What was the most surprising result from Week 3?

8Sports Blitz

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In this week’s ‘8sports Blitz Poll of the Week,’ we ask you, which was the most surprising result of Week 3?

Huguenot’s 16-7 win over L.C. Bird was the program’s first since 2006 and just the second since 1998.

Hermitage handed Thomas Dale its first defeat of the season, 21-19, and avenged a 37-7 loss last year.

Deep Run ended a six-game losing streak against Henrico, winning 35-24.

Clover Hill knocked off Midlothian for the first time in four years, 29-13.

Cosby ended a three-game losing streak versus James River, posting the 21-0 shutout.

Vote to let us know which performance you think tops them all!

