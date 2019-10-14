8Sports Blitz Poll of the Week: Which team has the best shot at winning a playoff game?

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The latest ‘8 Sports Blitz’ poll question of the week asks, which team currently ranked outside of the top 4 in its region has the best chance to win a playoff game?

John Marshall (3-3) is currently ranked sixth in Region 2A.

Amelia County (3-3) sits seventh in Region 2A after a triple-overtime loss to Lunenburg Central.

Dinwiddie (3-3) has won two in a row to improve to No. 6 in Region 4B.

Prince George (4-2) is coming off of a shutout of Colonial Heights that moved it up to fifth in Region 5B.

Douglas Freeman (5-2) is right behind them in sixth in Region 5B.