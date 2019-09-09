8Sports Blitz Poll: Which 2-0 team has impressed you more?

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — This week’s question in our ‘8sports Blitz Poll of the Week’ is, which 2-0 team has impressed you the most?

Henrico held off Hermitage, 20-14, in overtime last week, the first time since 1991 that the Warriors have beaten the Panthers in back-to-back seasons.

Highland Springs beat Oscar Smith on Saturday, 13-6, to extend its win streak to 31 games.

Louisa County has now won 22 regular-season games in a row after beating Chancellor 38-13.

Thomas Dale shut out L.C. Bird for the first time since 1996, 28-0, on Friday.

Thomas Jefferson has out-scored its first two opponents by a combined 92 points and is 2-0 for just the second time since 1995.

