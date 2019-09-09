Breaking News
Petersburg man charged in deadly shooting

8Sports Blitz Poll: Which 2-0 team has impressed you more?

8Sports Blitz

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — This week’s question in our ‘8sports Blitz Poll of the Week’ is, which 2-0 team has impressed you the most?

Henrico held off Hermitage, 20-14, in overtime last week, the first time since 1991 that the Warriors have beaten the Panthers in back-to-back seasons.

Highland Springs beat Oscar Smith on Saturday, 13-6, to extend its win streak to 31 games.

Louisa County has now won 22 regular-season games in a row after beating Chancellor 38-13.

Thomas Dale shut out L.C. Bird for the first time since 1996, 28-0, on Friday.

Thomas Jefferson has out-scored its first two opponents by a combined 92 points and is 2-0 for just the second time since 1995.

App users CLICK HERE to vote!

Click here to re-watch the highlights and check out scores from Week 2.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

RVA Responds

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events