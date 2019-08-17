8Sports Blitz preview: Deep Run Wildcats

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Deep Run Wildcats have made the playoffs in two of the last three seasons, but that wasn’t enough for Coach Chad Hornik.

“We evaluated ourselves last year and looked at all the issues we had because we lost games we should have won,” Hornik said. “We kind of developed an “all-In” mentality, high expectations, high level of accountability.”

Heading into this season, the players have embraced that.

“I feel like everyone is more together as a team. Everyone has better chemistry this year and I think that will really help us in the regular season and in the playoffs,” junior Gabe Henderson said.

“It is interesting, the more expectations we’ve put on the players, the harder they are working,” Hornik said. “We thought we were going to get a lot of kick back but we didn’t. We actually got more buy-in.”

Deep Run opens at home against Lee-Davis on Aug. 29.

“I think we should have a really good year,” junior quarterback Bo Kite said. “I think if we stick to our plan and everything goes the way it should, then we should be straight.”