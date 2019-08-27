8Sports Blitz Preview: Dinwiddie

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With high school football season right around the corner, local teams have been working hard to set the tone for the entire season.

Dinwiddie High School Football Coach Billy Mills is entering his 15th season at the helm, his coaching philosophy has been a successful one.

“We are in the business of raising men and in order to do that you have to be involved in their life and uh I probably spend more time with them then I do my own family,” Coach Mills said.

Dinwiddie has won at least 8 games over the last six years. The Generals have also made the playoffs in every season since 2007 (12 straight years).

“My biggest measure of success, wins or losses is what these kids do ten years from now, where are they at 5 years from now? What are they doing next year when they leave our program? Those are wins and losses to me. You know if you develop men the right way that takes care of itself,” Coach Mills said.

The season opener is at home game against George Washington Danville on Friday, August 30. It will be the first-ever meeting between the two schools.