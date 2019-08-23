8Sports Blitz preview: L.C. Bird Skyhawks

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A 9-3 season and a second round exit from the playoffs left the L.C. Bird Skyhawks hungry for more.

“We started two weeks after we lost to Henrico in the playoffs,” head coach Troy Taylor said of his team’s offseason prep.

That unity is clear to linebacker Chris Barfield.

“I have been with this group for four years now,” Barfield said. “You get to your senior year and you are playing for the person next to you. You’ve been with them for four years. You are playing for them as well.”

Expectations are high as usual for a program that hasn’t had a losing season since 1988 and has made the playoffs every year since 1998.

“I think the fans are expecting us to be in the playoffs and making a run for a championship,” Taylor said.

L.C. Bird is off the first week of the season, then will host Thomas Dale on Friday, Sept. 6.

“We gotta step up,” defensive back Quentin Elliott said. “We don’t have another year to come back, so this is it, we gotta put it all out there.”

“We are going to fight and win games in the fourth quarter,” Barfield said.