8Sports Blitz preview: Lee-Davis Confederates

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After a 1-9 season last year, the Lee-Davis Confederates are eager to get back into the form that got them into the playoffs the previous three seasons.

“We didn’t finish the way we wanted to last year,” Lee-Davis coach Ryan Turnage said.

But, the spirit of the team and their work ethic hasn’t dimmed.

“A collective group of guys have come back to work right after our season and put time in the weight room and off-season program and have gotten a ton better from that standpoint,” Turnage said.

“(We’re) taking our time with everything, step-by-step, making sure we do everything we can to make sure we are in shape and make sure that we are good,” senior Jalen Lanier said.

Lee-Davis will travel to Deep Run on Thursday, Aug. 29 to open the season at 7 p.m. It’s the first time that the Confederates and Wildcats will meet on the gridiron.