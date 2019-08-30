8Sports Blitz Preview: Manchester Lancers

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Manchester Lancers reached the pinnacle in 2018, completing a 15-0 season with the program’s first state title. Now, their goal is to stay there, beginning with tonight’s season opener at Varina.

“The season is Christmas day and the excitement building up to another football season,” Manchester head coach Tom Hall said. “Coming off of what we did last year, we are just very excited about this group of kids and seeing what kind of mark they are going to leave in history.”

Manchester left a mark, for sure, last year, out-scoring their opponents by a ridiculous 812-70 margin, nearly 50 points per game.

“It is fun to win,” Manchester defensive end Andre Crawley said. “I just love to win and it just brings a lot of excitement to our school and the group of kids that we practice with and the kids in the school.”

The Lancers will have to replace several key seniors, including quarterback Brendon Clark, who is at Notre Dame, and lineman Will Pritchard, who signed with Virginia Tech.

“I was fortunate enough to have people like Brendan and Will that were their seniors to lead me,” center James Bell said. “So it’s really me trying to focus on leading the underclassmen and it’s kind of surreal that it’s really your time now to take over for what they’ve done for us in the past.”