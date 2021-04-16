8Sports Blitz preview of regional championship weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Several Richmond high school football teams will take one step further towards a state championship this weekend, as regional championship games kick off Friday night and Saturday afternoon.

One regional championship has already been decided, as Highland Springs was declared the Region 5B winner after their game scheduled for Saturday against Manchester was called off. The Lancers were forced out due to a positive COVID-19 test within their program.

The state semifinals will be set this weekend, and 8Sports Blitz will be on location at schools around the area. Here’s a look at the regional title games to watch:

REGION 4B CHAMPIONSHIP

KING GEORGE (7-0) AT MONACAN (7-0), 7 P.M.

This will be the first time the Foxes and the Chiefs have ever met on the football field. Monacan is looking for its first trip to the state semifinals since 2014.

The Chiefs will look to the combination of quarterback Tyler Hensley and receiver Kyjuan Pettus to move their high-powered offense down the field against the Foxes. But running back Keshawn Jefferson is also a threat for Monacan.

King George brings their own stout quarterback to the field on Friday night. Charles Mutter has tossed for over 1,600 yards and 19 touchdowns this spring.

The Chiefs went undefeated during the regular season and defeated Patrick Henry 28-19 in the regional semifinals last week.

The Foxes were also unbeaten through six regular season contests. They defeated Louisa 31-15 in the other regional semifinal.

REGION 6A CHAMPIONSHIP

THOMAS DALE (6-0) AT OSCAR SMITH (6-0), 2 P.M. SATURDAY

The Knights and the Tigers renew their postseason acquaintanceship with the 6A regional crown at stake.

Thomas Dale is hoping for better luck this spring in their trip to Chesapeake. These two teams met in this same game in 2019. The Tigers won that game 29-7. Oscar Smith would eventually be the 2019 Class 4 state runner-up.

The Knights only played five regular season games this spring but won them all. Three of their regular season victories were by five points or less. Thomas Dale defeated Franklin County 41-31 last week to make the championship game.

The Tigers have absolutely dominated teams on their way to this game. Oscar Smith recorded five consecutive shutouts, each while scoring 48 or more points each game. The Tigers made easy work of Grassfield last week, 48-0.

REGION 3B CHAMPIONSHIP

INDEPENDENCE (4-1) AT GOOCHLAND (6-0), 7 P.M.

The Bulldogs came up a win short of a trip to their second straight state title game in 2019. Goochland met Independence along the playoff journey that year, beating the Tigers 42-6 in the first round. This will be the second time these two teams have met.

Goochland has an all hands on deck approach to its offense, and you have a mix of guys touching the ball and being involved. Look to Conner Popielarz and Kameron Holman to handle the majority of the touches.

Meanwhile Independence has a quarterback in Brian Courtney who’s amassed more than 1,300 all-purpose yards this season.

The Tigers have won three of their last four games, including a 49-25 victory over Skyline in the regional semis.

The Bulldogs are unbeaten and come into this game on the heels of a 21-0 shutout of Brentsville District last week.

Here’s a look at the other regional championship games going on this weekend featuring area teams:

REGION 2A CHAMPIONSHIP

POQUOSON (3-2) AT AMELIA (3-3), 7 P.M.

REGION 1A CHAMPIONSHIP

WEST POINT (4-2) AT KING & QUEEN (6-0), 7 P.M.

