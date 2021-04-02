8Sports Blitz preview of the final week of the 2021 spring football regular season

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Some playoff tickets were punched out of the Dominion District on Thursday, but there are plenty of postseason spots still left to be determined after games on Friday night.

8Sports Blitz was on the scene in Chester on Thursday, as Thomas Dale secured one of the top two seeds in Region 6A beating Dinwiddie 19-14. The Knights are guaranteed at least one home game in the regional playoffs.

Monacan completed its undefeated spring campaign with a 34-7 win over James River. The Chiefs will be the top seed in Region 4B. The Dinwiddie loss to Thomas Dale locked in Patrick Henry, King George and Louisa, which were all undefeated entering Week 6.

Over in Region 3A, Hopewell’s 21-14 victory over Matoaca on Thursday also locked the Blue Devils into the playoffs. Hopewell is the defending Class 3 state champion, having won the title in 2019.

Friday’s game between James Wood and Goochland was canceled. The Bulldogs will head to the Region 3B playoffs, likely as the top seed.

Midlothian’s 20-13 loss to Powhatan eliminated the Trojans from postseason contention. Meanwhile a 35-0 Manchester shutout of Cosby clinched a Region 5B berth for the Lancers. The remaining 5B race now comes down to Hermitage, Highland Springs, Prince George and Varina.

That takes us to a look at three games to watch on Friday in the regular season finale.

HIGHLAND SPRINGS (5-0) AT VARINA (4-1), 7 P.M.

It’s plain and simple in this game. The winner moves on, the loser’s season is over.

Highland Springs is unbeaten along with Hermitage, which owns the top seed in Region 5B entering play on Friday. A Springers victory locks them into the playoffs, while a Blue Devils triumph would place Highland Springs’ postseason fate into the hands of Prince George, which is taking on a winless Meadowbrook at home Friday night.

This will be the first time the Springers and Blue Devils face off on the football field since the 2019 Class 5 playoffs, when Varina ended Highland Springs’ epic winning streak that saw the Springers capture four state championships in a row. The final score in that game was 27-21 Varina.

The Blue Devils lead the all-time series 12-11. The Springers won seven straight meetings from 2013 through the 2019 regular season.

Highland Springs has recorded three shutouts this season, including last week against J.R. Tucker (40-0). The Springers defense has yet to allow more than 15 points in a game, while their offense is averaging 38.8 points per game.

Varina’s only blemish on the season came in Week 1, losing 9-0 to Hermitage.

Since then, the Blue Devils have shut out both Henrico (35-0) and J.R. Tucker (41-0) while posting convincing victories against Deep Run (28-7) and versus Douglas Freeman (49-7) last week.

J.R. TUCKER (0-4) AT HERMITAGE (5-0), 7 P.M.

The Panthers can secure the top seed in Region 5B with a victory over the Tigers.

Offensively Hermitage got off to a slow start this spring, scoring only 9 and 10 points in their opening two contests. But since beating Glen Allen back on March 5, the Panthers have been on a tear.

Hermitage has scored 41 points or more the last three games, including a team-high 58 against Deep Run last week.

The Tigers have been the Capital District punching bag throughout the season and are looking for some kind of momentum to build on going into the summer and the fall season. An upset victory over a Region 5B favorite would certainly generate tons of positive momentum.

MILLS GODWIN (1-4) AT DEEP RUN (2-3), 7 P.M.

It’s shaping up to be an emotional matchup between the Eagles and the Wildcats.

This is Mills Godwin’s first game since the shooting on March 26 adjacent to the Godwin campus that claimed the life of Lucia Bremer. The tragedy forced the cancellation of the Eagles game against Henrico last Friday.

Meanwhile this will be the swansong for Deep Run head coach Chad Hornik, who announced this week that he will be retiring after six seasons as the Wildcats head mentor.

Godwin leads the all-time series against Deep Run 10-7, even though the Wildcats have won back-to-back meetings going back to 2018 and 2019.

Deep Run is entering play on a two-game losing skid, having dropped contests against both Highland Springs (21-15) in Week 4 and versus Hermitage (58-20) last week.

Here’s a look at the remaining schedule for Week 6:

FRIDAY, APRIL 2

HOME AWAY TIME Mechanicsville Patrick Henry 6 p.m. Hanover Atlee 7 p.m. Colonial Heights Petersburg 7 p.m. Henrico Glen Allen 7 p.m. Louisa Albemarle 7 p.m. Prince George Meadowbrook 7 p.m. King George Spotsylvania 7 p.m. James Monroe Caroline 7 p.m. Nottoway Amelia 7 p.m. Poquoson King William 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, APRIL 3

HOME AWAY TIME New Kent Tabb 7 p.m.

Stay with 8Sports Blitz for views from the sidelines, updates and scores. And be sure to watch the 8Sports Blitz digital show on Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m. on the 8News Facebook page and on the 8Sports Blitz homepage.