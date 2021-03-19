8Sports Blitz preview of this week’s high school football games

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – There are only a few weeks left in the abbreviated 2021 spring high school football season, and teams across the area are either looking to stay unbeaten and really solidify their playoff spots, or get a crucial victory this weekend that will keep hopes alive for a berth in the postseason.

Twenty games are on the schedule for this weekend, and the 8Sports Blitz crew will have coverage throughout Week 4 of the season.

HERMITAGE AT HENRICO, 7 P.M.

Hermitage travels to Henrico, where the Panthers will look to stay undefeated on the season. Hermitage has outscored their opponents 90-10 in three games and are coming off a 41-3 thrashing of Mills Godwin last week.

Nigel James had 12 carries for 241 yards and scored three touchdowns for Hermitage. Jeremiah Coney also added 100 yards and a score in the Panthers victory.

But the Warriors will be playing in perhaps their most emotional game of the year when they kick off against Hermitage. Henrico will be without senior Samar Lemons, who suffered a severe neck injury in their game against Douglas Freeman last Friday.

Hermitage leads the all time series against Henrico 8-2. The Warriors have won the previous two matchups, beating the Panthers 28-0 in 2018 and 20-14 in 2019.

MANCHESTER AT MIDLOTHIAN, 7 P.M.

Midlothian welcomes Manchester to their home field, as the Trojans look to move to 4-0 on the season.

Midlothian has recorded shutouts in two of their first three games this spring, blanking Cosby 19-0 in Week 1 and then Meadowbrook 46-0 last week.

Manchester is 2-1 on the spring, and the Lancers have momentum building in the second half of the regular season campaign. Manchester recorded a 48-0 victory over James River last Friday. Cody Shelton did it all for Manchester in that game, throwing for 157 yards and two touchdowns while picking up 72 yards and a score on the ground.

This is a matchup that has been all Lancers since the very beginning. Midlothian hasn’t beaten Manchester since 2001, and you have to go back to 2012 to find a game between these two schools that was decided by 13 points or fewer.

This will be Midlothian’s biggest test of the season yet.

ATLEE AT PATRICK HENRY, 7 P.M.

Patrick Henry begins its cycle once more against its Hanover County rivals, taking on Atlee for the first time since Week 1.

Hanover schools opted to play one another exclusively when deciding to participate in the spring football season, so each of the four high schools in the county will have played each other twice by season’s end.

So far the Patriots sit atop the mountain in Hanover, sporting a 3-0 record coming into Friday night’s game against the Raiders.

Patrick Henry recorded a 25-0 shutout against Atlee to open the spring campaign.

Meanwhile Atlee is hoping to play the role of spoiler in all this, as they rebound from a tough 28-26 defeat against Hanover last week.

The Patriots are looking to keep the pace with the other undefeated schools in Region 4B (King George, Monacan, and Louisa County) as the playoff picture begins to take shape.

Stay with 8Sports Blitz throughout the high school football season for updates.