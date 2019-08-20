8Sports Blitz preview: Varina Blue Devils

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With 17 players with starting experience coming back to the team, it’s easy to see why optimism is high on the field for the Varina Blue Devils’ upcoming season. Last year’s team won eight games and scored 471 points as they made the playoff for the third straight year.

What this senior group does off the field is what makes them special, according to 12th-year head coach Stu Brown.

“I think our community, our school, has been waiting on this class of 2020,” Brown said. “There are a lot of leaders. They are a group that doesn’t make excuses, doesn’t point the fingers, doesn’t transfer blame. They have expectations for you to perform, and if you don’t perform, they going to speak up and let you know about it. So I love the leadership in the locker room, the camaraderie in the locker room, and holding each other accountable.”

After losing in the first round last year of the playoffs, wide receiver Isiah Page says the team has learned from the experience.

“Now we know how to face adversity,” Page said. “Now we have to come together as one, no more egos, like egos really are taking our seasons away from us.”

The Blue Devils will immediately test themselves in their season opener at home on Aug. 29, playing defending state champion Manchester High School for the first time since 1985.

“I think we are ready, I know they are ready,” Brown said. “Potentially, we could have a good of a season as we’ve had in a while so we are excited.”