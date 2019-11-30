8Sports Blitz: Region Finals scoreboard

(WRIC) — The high school football playoffs continue this week with Region Finals played on Friday and Saturday.

Winners advance to the state semifinals.

Stay with 8Sports for updates throughout the VHSL Playoffs!

FRIDAY, 11/29

6A Final: Oscar Smith 29, Thomas Dale 7

4B Final: Patrick Henry 13, Dinwiddie 6

2A Final: Thomas Jefferson 30, King William 28

SATURDAY, 11/30

5B Final: Varina at Manchester, 1 p.m.

3A Final: Phoebus at Hopewell, 2 p.m.

3B Final: James Monroe at Goochland, 2 p.m.

1A Final: Rappahannock at Essex, 1 p.m.

