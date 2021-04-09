8Sports Blitz: High school football scoreboard

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s the first week of the regional playoffs for high school football in Richmond.

Let’s take a look at the area scoreboard:

FRIDAY, APRIL 9

REGION 1A

Northumberland at King & Queen

Rappahannock at West Point

REGION 2A

Poquoson at Nottoway

Amelia at King William

REGION 3A

Hopewell, Phoebus: POSTPONED until Saturday at 2:00 p.m.

New Kent at Lafayette

REGION 3B

Brentsville District at Goochland

REGION 4B

Patrick Henry at Monacan: POSTPONED until Saturday at noon

Louisa at King George

REGION 5B

Manchester at Hermitage

Prince George at Highland Springs: POSTPONED until Saturday at noon

REGION 6A

Franklin County at Thomas Dale