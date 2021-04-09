8Sports Blitz: High school football scoreboard

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s the first week of the regional playoffs for high school football in Richmond.
Let’s take a look at the area scoreboard:
FRIDAY, APRIL 9
REGION 1A
Northumberland at King & Queen
Rappahannock at West Point
REGION 2A
Poquoson at Nottoway
Amelia at King William
REGION 3A
Hopewell, Phoebus: POSTPONED until Saturday at 2:00 p.m.
New Kent at Lafayette
REGION 3B
Brentsville District at Goochland
REGION 4B
Patrick Henry at Monacan: POSTPONED until Saturday at noon
Louisa at King George
REGION 5B
Manchester at Hermitage
Prince George at Highland Springs: POSTPONED until Saturday at noon
REGION 6A
Franklin County at Thomas Dale