8Sports Blitz: High school football scoreboard

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s the first week of the regional playoffs for high school football in Richmond.

Let’s take a look at the area scoreboard:

FRIDAY, APRIL 9

REGION 1A
Northumberland at King & Queen
Rappahannock at West Point

REGION 2A
Poquoson at Nottoway
Amelia at King William

REGION 3A
Hopewell, Phoebus: POSTPONED until Saturday at 2:00 p.m.
New Kent at Lafayette

REGION 3B
Brentsville District at Goochland

REGION 4B
Patrick Henry at Monacan: POSTPONED until Saturday at noon
Louisa at King George

REGION 5B
Manchester at Hermitage
Prince George at Highland Springs: POSTPONED until Saturday at noon

REGION 6A
Franklin County at Thomas Dale

