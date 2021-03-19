8Sports Blitz scoreboard from Week 4 high school football games

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) It’s Week 4 of the 2021 spring high school football season. Games are going final on Friday night, so let’s take a look at the area scoreboard.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 17

Monacan 29, Clover Hill 14
Matoaca 48, Colonial Heights 0

FRIDAY, MARCH 19

Powhatan 53, Cosby 0
Hermitage 54, Henrico 7
Highland Springs 21, Deep Run 15
Hanover 17, Mechanicsville 14
Patrick Henry 28, Atlee 6
Manchester 42, Midlothian 14
Spotsylvania 55, Caroline 0
Louisa 42, Fluvanna 7
J.R. Tucker at Douglas Freeman, Cancelled
Mills Godwin at Glen Allen, Cancelled
King & Queen Central at King William, Cancelled

Here’s a look at the remaining games for Week 4:

SATURDAY, MARCH 20

St. Christopher’s at Benedictine, 1 p.m.
Orange Co. at Goochland, 1 p.m.
Thomas Dale at Prince George, 2 p.m.
Meadowbrook at Petersburg, 2 p.m.
Grafton at New Kent, 7 p.m.

MONDAY, MARCH 22

Lunenburg Central at Amelia, 6:30 p.m.
L.C. Bird at James River, 7 p.m.
Hopewell at Dinwiddie, 7 p.m.

