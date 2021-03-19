8Sports Blitz scoreboard from Week 4 high school football games

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) It’s Week 4 of the 2021 spring high school football season. Games are going final on Friday night, so let’s take a look at the area scoreboard.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 17

Monacan 29, Clover Hill 14

Matoaca 48, Colonial Heights 0

FRIDAY, MARCH 19

Powhatan 53, Cosby 0

Hermitage 54, Henrico 7

Highland Springs 21, Deep Run 15

Hanover 17, Mechanicsville 14

Patrick Henry 28, Atlee 6

Manchester 42, Midlothian 14

Spotsylvania 55, Caroline 0

Louisa 42, Fluvanna 7

J.R. Tucker at Douglas Freeman, Cancelled

Mills Godwin at Glen Allen, Cancelled

King & Queen Central at King William, Cancelled

Here’s a look at the remaining games for Week 4:

SATURDAY, MARCH 20

St. Christopher’s at Benedictine, 1 p.m.

Orange Co. at Goochland, 1 p.m.

Thomas Dale at Prince George, 2 p.m.

Meadowbrook at Petersburg, 2 p.m.

Grafton at New Kent, 7 p.m.

MONDAY, MARCH 22

Lunenburg Central at Amelia, 6:30 p.m.

L.C. Bird at James River, 7 p.m.

Hopewell at Dinwiddie, 7 p.m.

