8Sports Blitz scoreboard of Week 5 high school football games

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s the penultimate week of high school football in the Richmond area, and some teams are jockeying for a spot in the playoffs.

Who came out on top on Friday night? Let’s take a look at the area scoreboard as the majority of games have gone final.

Monacan 26, Powhatan 14

Hopewell 56, Meadowbrook 0

Patrick Henry 16, Hanover 0

Varina 49, Douglas Freeman 7

Atlee 33, Mechanicsville 0

L.C. Bird 41, Cosby 14

Manchester 56, Clover Hill 20

Dinwiddie 47, Colonial heights 0

Thomas Dale 20, Matoaca 17

Hermitage 58, Deep Run 20

Highland Springs 40, J.R. Tucker 0

Midlothian 43, James River 13

Louisa 33, Western Albemarle 22

King George 59, Caroline 7

Spotsylvania 13, Eastern View 7

Lafayette 35, New Kent 13

King & Queen 60, Lancaster 0

The high school football action doesn’t stop on Friday night. A few area teams will also be in action on Saturday afternoon.

HOME AWAY TIME King William Southampton 12 p.m. Lunenburg Central Goochland 1 p.m. Amelia Randolph-Henry 1 p.m. Petersburg Prince George 2 p.m.

Stay with 8Sports Blitz for updates throughout the weekend, and be sure to watch the 8Sports Blitz digital show with Natalie Kalibat and Tyler Thrasher every Wednesday at 8:30 p.m.