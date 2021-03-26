8Sports Blitz scoreboard of Week 5 high school football games

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s the penultimate week of high school football in the Richmond area, and some teams are jockeying for a spot in the playoffs.

Who came out on top on Friday night? Let’s take a look at the area scoreboard as the majority of games have gone final.

Monacan 26, Powhatan 14
Hopewell 56, Meadowbrook 0
Patrick Henry 16, Hanover 0
Varina 49, Douglas Freeman 7
Atlee 33, Mechanicsville 0
L.C. Bird 41, Cosby 14
Manchester 56, Clover Hill 20
Dinwiddie 47, Colonial heights 0
Thomas Dale 20, Matoaca 17
Hermitage 58, Deep Run 20
Highland Springs 40, J.R. Tucker 0
Midlothian 43, James River 13
Louisa 33, Western Albemarle 22
King George 59, Caroline 7
Spotsylvania 13, Eastern View 7
Lafayette 35, New Kent 13
King & Queen 60, Lancaster 0

The high school football action doesn’t stop on Friday night. A few area teams will also be in action on Saturday afternoon.

HOMEAWAYTIME
King WilliamSouthampton12 p.m.
Lunenburg CentralGoochland1 p.m.
AmeliaRandolph-Henry1 p.m.
PetersburgPrince George2 p.m.

Stay with 8Sports Blitz for updates throughout the weekend, and be sure to watch the 8Sports Blitz digital show with Natalie Kalibat and Tyler Thrasher every Wednesday at 8:30 p.m.

