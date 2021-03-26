8Sports Blitz scoreboard of Week 5 high school football games

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s the penultimate week of high school football in the Richmond area, and some teams are jockeying for a spot in the playoffs.
Who came out on top on Friday night? Let’s take a look at the area scoreboard as the majority of games have gone final.
Monacan 26, Powhatan 14
Hopewell 56, Meadowbrook 0
Patrick Henry 16, Hanover 0
Varina 49, Douglas Freeman 7
Atlee 33, Mechanicsville 0
L.C. Bird 41, Cosby 14
Manchester 56, Clover Hill 20
Dinwiddie 47, Colonial heights 0
Thomas Dale 20, Matoaca 17
Hermitage 58, Deep Run 20
Highland Springs 40, J.R. Tucker 0
Midlothian 43, James River 13
Louisa 33, Western Albemarle 22
King George 59, Caroline 7
Spotsylvania 13, Eastern View 7
Lafayette 35, New Kent 13
King & Queen 60, Lancaster 0
The high school football action doesn’t stop on Friday night. A few area teams will also be in action on Saturday afternoon.
|HOME
|AWAY
|TIME
|King William
|Southampton
|12 p.m.
|Lunenburg Central
|Goochland
|1 p.m.
|Amelia
|Randolph-Henry
|1 p.m.
|Petersburg
|Prince George
|2 p.m.
Stay with 8Sports Blitz for updates throughout the weekend, and be sure to watch the 8Sports Blitz digital show with Natalie Kalibat and Tyler Thrasher every Wednesday at 8:30 p.m.