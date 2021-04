RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s the final week of the regular season for high school football this spring, and 8Sports Blitz crews are out around Richmond at games, capturing the crucial moments as the season reaches its conclusion.

Here’s a look at some views from the sidelines of games on Thursday and Friday:

THURSDAY – DINWIDDIE AT THOMAS DALE

Thomas Dale remains undefeated in the 2020-21 high school football season with a Thursday night win over Dinwiddie. (Photo: Olivia Jaquith)

MILLS GODWIN AT DEEP RUN

HIGHLAND SPRINGS AT VARINA

ATLEE AT HANOVER

PATRICK HENRY AT MECHANICSVILLE