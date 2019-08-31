8Sports Blitz: Week 1 Scoreboard & Highlights

High school football season has finally arrived, and the 8Sports team has you covered with all the scores and highlights from across Central Virginia.
CLICK HERE for complete coverage of Week 1 of the 8Sports Blitz. Game highlights are also linked below:
Highland Springs 38 Avalon H.S. (Md.) 13
Trinity Episcopal 20 St. Christopher’s 17
Thomas Jefferson 48 Colonial Heights 6
Hopewell 40 Tabb 7
Prince George 16 Douglas Freeman 13
Deep Run 37 Lee-Davis 7
Lee County 20 Life Christian 0
King & Queen Central 36 Blessed Sacrament Huguenot 21
Louisa County 32 Courtland 0
Dinwiddie 45 George Washington 42
King William 53 Prince Edwards 0
John Marshal 14 Bluestone 0
Lafayette 33 Goochland 0
Richard-Wright Hermitage – postponed to Saturday, Aug. 31